Meeting about Lord Hill Park mountain bike plan March 20

Two groups concerned about the proposal have been created, and one will be holding a public meeting on Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Snohomish Library, 311 Maple Ave. Organizers have invited representatives from the county parks department to discuss the plans. The mountain bike trail area idea arose from the county's master planning process for Lord Hill Park.

