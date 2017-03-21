Lord Hill Park plan stirs neighbors

Several horse riders along with a group of hikers in the distance take advantage of a rare sunny day on Sunday, March 19 to head out for a ride along one of the many trails in Lord Hill Park southeast of Snohomish. The 1,480-acre park is the largest in the county and is covered by trails that are used daily by hikers, joggers, equestrian riders and bike riders.

