King, Snohomish counties bristle at 'shaming' over immigration holds

King and Snohomish counties have ripped the Department of Homeland Security for naming them among jurisdictions nationwide that aren't cooperating with the Trump administration's escalating attempts to capture and deport people in the U.S. illegally. The issue surrounds the acceptance of so-called "immigration detainers" at county jails, which are formal but not legally binding requests to hold someone in jail for a possible immigration violation after they would otherwise be released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.