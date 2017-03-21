King, Snohomish counties bristle at 'shaming' over immigration holds
King and Snohomish counties have ripped the Department of Homeland Security for naming them among jurisdictions nationwide that aren't cooperating with the Trump administration's escalating attempts to capture and deport people in the U.S. illegally. The issue surrounds the acceptance of so-called "immigration detainers" at county jails, which are formal but not legally binding requests to hold someone in jail for a possible immigration violation after they would otherwise be released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar 17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC