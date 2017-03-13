Washingtona s bad flu season may have peaked
The number of statewide flu-related deaths stood at 207 as of Feb. 11, according to the most recent report from the Department of Health. The vast majority of this season's deaths involved seniors with underlying conditions such as heart disease, respiratory disease and diabetes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Tue
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb 17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC