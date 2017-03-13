Washingtona s bad flu season may have...

Washingtona s bad flu season may have peaked

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Olympian

The number of statewide flu-related deaths stood at 207 as of Feb. 11, according to the most recent report from the Department of Health. The vast majority of this season's deaths involved seniors with underlying conditions such as heart disease, respiratory disease and diabetes.

