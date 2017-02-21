Snohomish wants ideas for Averill mas...

Snohomish wants ideas for Averill master plan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mukilteo Tribune

Or, as the organizers called it, a "conversation cafA©." Approximately one dozen community members, ranging in age from 14 to 60-plus, met Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Snohomish Boys and Girls Club to share ideas about the Averill Youth Complex at 400 Second St. The ideas will be considered as the city has an architect drawing designs to reshape the Hal Moe Pool site and its surroundings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to lake Stevens Feb 17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan 25 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC