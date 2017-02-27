Snohomish council ponders moving public pot vote to August
The city bans marijuana retailers in town, but a shop owner has an approved state license to do everything but open shop at Second Street and Avenue D. The city's restrictions prevent it from having a city business license. The advisory vote is to let the City Council gauge the public's interest in keeping the ban.
