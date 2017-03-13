Person shot by police in Arlington

Person shot by police in Arlington

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Seattle Times

A person in Arlington was shot by police Tuesday morning, according to tweets from Everett police and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. An interagency team of investigators is launching its review of what happened, with more information expected this morning, said Shari Ireton, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office and for the Snohomish Multi Agencies Response Team, which will include evidence technicians and other experts to interview the officers involved in the incident and meet with witnesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to lake Stevens Feb 17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC