Overnight snowfall prompts school closures, delays in Seattle area
The Snohomish School District has canceled classes for Friday as a result of the snowfall. A decision on whether to cancel evening activities and athletic events will be made by noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb 17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC