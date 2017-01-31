News bites: Stan Boreson, the King of...

News bites: Stan Boreson, the King of Scandinavian Humor, dies

Comedian Stan Boreson, "the King of Scandinavian Humor" who was raised in the Lowell Neighborhood, died Friday, Jan. 27, reportedly of a stroke. He was 91. Boreson catapulted into national memory with 15 funny albums.

