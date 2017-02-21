Learning a religion
Photos by Kelly Sullivan: Imam Zafar Sarwar speaks at the Coffee, Cake and Islam event hosted by the 44th Legislative District Democrats on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Snohomish Fire District 4 in Snohomish. Cathy Benson speaks with Aisha Sial, Media Watch secretary for the Seattle branch of the Ahmadi Muslim Women's Association after the Coffee, Cake and Islam event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb 17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC