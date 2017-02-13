Councilman Tom Hamilton is city's new mayor as Guzak steps down
Guzak, owner and teacher at Yoga Circle Studio, plans to remain on the City Council for the rest of her term through 2019. Guzak was Snohomish's peer-nominated mayor for seven years.
