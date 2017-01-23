"The Frog Lady" got her nickname by no coincidence
"The Frog Lady" Thayer Cueter holds Snohomish Slew up so that he can give Fred's Rivertown Alehouse server Alma Logerfo a kiss on Sunday, Jan. 22. Cueter and Snohomish Slew were at the downtown Snohomish restaurant to promote the GroundFrog Day event. The bullfrog will be put to a microphone for his "frognostication" at GroundFrog Day, which starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Avenue A gazebo off of First Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC