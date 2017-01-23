"The Frog Lady" got her nickname by no coincidence

"The Frog Lady" Thayer Cueter holds Snohomish Slew up so that he can give Fred's Rivertown Alehouse server Alma Logerfo a kiss on Sunday, Jan. 22. Cueter and Snohomish Slew were at the downtown Snohomish restaurant to promote the GroundFrog Day event. The bullfrog will be put to a microphone for his "frognostication" at GroundFrog Day, which starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Avenue A gazebo off of First Street.

