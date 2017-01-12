Student deaths revive concerns about ...

Student deaths revive concerns about roads to Pullman

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

The recent deaths of two Washington State University students while driving back from winter break have revived concerns about the safety of roadways leading to the rural college town of Pullman. Some students and parents are criticizing WSU officials for not delaying last Monday's start of classes because of hazardous driving conditions due to winter storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 SmittenMitten 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Dec 18 Sam 4
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec 17 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,799 • Total comments across all topics: 277,915,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC