Student deaths revive concerns about roads to Pullman
The recent deaths of two Washington State University students while driving back from winter break have revived concerns about the safety of roadways leading to the rural college town of Pullman. Some students and parents are criticizing WSU officials for not delaying last Monday's start of classes because of hazardous driving conditions due to winter storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|SmittenMitten
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec 17
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC