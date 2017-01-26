Mumps confirmed in Grant County
Stars of the show: Wenatchee's Esquivel, Eastmont's Lisson are leading their very different teams in very different ways MOSES LAKE - Grant County health officials are asking residents to make sure their MMR vaccines - and their children's - are up to date after confirming that one resident has the mumps, and two others likely have it. The state Department of Health says there is a current outbreak of mumps in Washington state, but until now, almost all of the 278 confirmed cases were in King, Pierce and Spokane counties.
