Mumps confirmed in Grant County

Mumps confirmed in Grant County

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Stars of the show: Wenatchee's Esquivel, Eastmont's Lisson are leading their very different teams in very different ways MOSES LAKE - Grant County health officials are asking residents to make sure their MMR vaccines - and their children's - are up to date after confirming that one resident has the mumps, and two others likely have it. The state Department of Health says there is a current outbreak of mumps in Washington state, but until now, almost all of the 278 confirmed cases were in King, Pierce and Spokane counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Wed GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
local service companies (Feb '16) Mar '16 Paul Franks 2
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC