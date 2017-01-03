Icy roads, cold temps make for slick commutes around Puget Sound
Icy roads were a factor in several crashes and spinouts Tuesday morning in many areas of the Puget Sound region, as traffic officials warned drivers to exercise extreme care. Despite the lack of snowfall near sea level, there have been reports of slick roads in the Cascade foothills and the Sumner Valley, where colder air is pooling near the surface.
