Highway 9 fixes would be for the short term, opinions sought Participate in WSDOT's online survey, visit www.tinyurl.com/SR9-options through Jan. 26. - The state Department of Transportation is seeking public input on three proposals WSDOT is considering for quick-fix congestion relief on Highway 9. The ultimate goal is to widen the highway to four lanes the whole way through but the money's not there.

