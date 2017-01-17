GroundFrog Day 2017 is Saturday, Jan. 28

GroundFrog Day 2017 is Saturday, Jan. 28

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mukilteo Tribune

Thayer Cueter, the keeper of the Slew, announces Slew's prediction last year. The amphibian predicted a nice spring the last time he was put to the mic, but that hasn't always been the case in the 11 years there's been a "Frognostication."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Dec 18 Sam 4
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Snohomish County was issued at January 17 at 3:20PM PST

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC