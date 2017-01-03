Ex-councilman Zach Wilde may not face penalty City leaders were blindsided by resignation; may ask for around $3,500 in pay returned - Former City Councilman Zach Wilde, who resigned Dec. 13 after public scrutiny asking if he moved out of city limits in the spring, may not face legal penalties. The ex-councilman, though, could be pressured to give back a few thousand dollars in council pay if his former peers direct city staff to pursue a refund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.