Education money: Battle for billions begins in Legislature
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during the annual AP Legislative Preview, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, left, speaks as Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, listens at right during the annual AP Legislative Preview, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec 17
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC