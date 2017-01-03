Cities work up their wishlists for state Legislature ae
Monroe will be gunning for having the last two-lane gap of Highway 522 near Paradise Lake Road widened. Everett has its eye on human services funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
