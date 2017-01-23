Candlelight vigil will honor Rachel Pomeroy and other lives lost this winter

A candlelight vigil, in honor of Rachel Pomeroy and others who died over winter break while driving to or from Pullman, will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday on top of the Holland/Terrell Library. Pomeroy died in a car crash Sunday afternoon on State Route 26, just west of Washtucna, on the way back to WSU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Evergreen.