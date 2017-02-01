Airport Road recycling station closur...

Airport Road recycling station closure rescheduled for Feb. 6-26

Monday Jan 23

The temporary closure of Snohomish County's Airport Road Recycling and Transfer Station in Everett - originally set to begin Jan. 23 - has been rescheduled for Feb. 6-26, 2017. The delay is due to inclement weather disrupting the movement and delivery of containers from the landfill in Eastern Washington.

