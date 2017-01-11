2 children safe after falling through ice in Lynnwood
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says two children are safe after falling through thin ice on Lake Serene in Lynnwood. Spokeswoman Shari Ireton says the report came in just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, and rescuers with Snohomish Fire District 1 managed to reach the children.
