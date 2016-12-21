Snohomish utility rates for 2017 amended

Sewer rates for residents who use a lot of water will go up, but by not nearly as high as what the rates were proposed earlier. A revised set of sewer rates were approved by the City Council on Dec. 5. The City Council unanimously approved an amended sewer rate that is 12.7 percent higher for the base rate, and there will be a 2 percent reduction for the overage penalty rate instead of hitting people with an earlier proposed 28 percent increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.