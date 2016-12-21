"Shop with a Cop" provides joy

The kindness of law enforcement and volunteers flowed last week in the annual "Shop with a Cop" event at Fred Meyer. Thirty-eight children each went on a $50 shopping trip accompanied by Snohomish County Sheriff's Office personnel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Dressed in full uniform, there were deputies, captains, sergeants, lieutenants, K-9 handlers, task force officers, and patrol duty deputies wanting to put a smile on the children's faces.

