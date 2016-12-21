Recount will finish Snohomish Prop. 2 measure
The measure voters narrowly approved to restructure Snohomish into a strong mayor city will be put under a recount this week. A group of eight people associated with the Snohomish Votes No Prop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
