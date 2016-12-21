News bites: Input sought for Snohomish park names, questions at PDC

The city's Parks Naming Committee is requesting help in naming the following properties by mid-January: a 11 Lincoln Avenue, current placeholder name '20 Acre Park' a 2000 Ludwig Road a 1103 Maple Ave. site a The area that once was known as Averill Field. The block includes Hal Moe Pool, Tillicum Kiwanis playground, the Snohomish Skate Park, and the Snohomish Boys and Girls Club.

