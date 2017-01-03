National Guard firing ranges leave legacy of lead
The National Guard Armory in Snohomish, Washington, being used as a barracks during the 2014 search for survivors of the Oso landslide. In 2016, tests found lead dust in the armory at up to 65 times federal safety standards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec 17
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|local service companies (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Paul Franks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC