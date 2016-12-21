Girls on the Run of Snohomish County to host 5K Dec. 10

You can run for the joy, fitness, T-shirt, companionship of other runners or for all those reasons at the third biannual Girls on the Run of Snohomish County 5k, set for Dec. 10 at Willis Tucker Park in Snohomish. The non-competitive, untimed run is for all ages and for anyone able to run, skip, hop or walk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.