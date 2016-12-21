$50M settlement for Twin Cities family, 2 others in Ikea dresser deaths

A Twin Cities family whose 22-month-old son was fatally pinned under a tipped-over Ikea dresser will share in a $50 million settlement with the European furniture retailer, the plaintiff's attorney announced. The Apple Valley family and two other families in the United States whose toddlers were killed, one in the Philadelphia area and another in Washington state, will evenly split the sum, which was negotiated after two days of private mediation before retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Diane Welsh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.