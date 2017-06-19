Gwinnett County 27 Mins Ago Warning: ...

Gwinnett County 27 Mins Ago Warning: Neighbors say drone flying too close for comfort

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08) 8 hr Dogface DANI 80
Fresh Water Tank Jun 2 a_visitor 1
News New logo coming for the City of Cedartown May 31 F You 3
A Day Without White Women May '17 Dr Grumbles 2
kroger on 78 closing down May '17 Dr Grumbles 3
News Harvard student submits rap album as his senior... May '17 Christian Taliban 3
Review: Southern Perfection Painting (Aug '13) May '17 Marti H 4
See all Snellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snellville Forum Now

Snellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Snellville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC