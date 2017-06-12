Centerville Senior Citizen Building b...

Centerville Senior Citizen Building breaks ground

OFFICIALS BREAK GROUND ON Gwinnett County officials gathered at the future site of the Centerville Senior Center on Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony. The new center will be built adjacent to the Centerville Community Center and Centerville Branch Library on Bethany Church Road in Snellville.

