Centerville Senior Citizen Building breaks ground
OFFICIALS BREAK GROUND ON Gwinnett County officials gathered at the future site of the Centerville Senior Center on Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony. The new center will be built adjacent to the Centerville Community Center and Centerville Branch Library on Bethany Church Road in Snellville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OurTown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08)
|Jun 5
|scook
|78
|Fresh Water Tank
|Jun 2
|a_visitor
|1
|New logo coming for the City of Cedartown
|May 31
|F You
|3
|A Day Without White Women
|May 20
|Dr Grumbles
|2
|kroger on 78 closing down
|May 20
|Dr Grumbles
|3
|Harvard student submits rap album as his senior...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Review: Southern Perfection Painting (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Marti H
|4
Find what you want!
Search Snellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC