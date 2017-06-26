Bruce Maney

Bruce Maney

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: MainStreetNews.com

Bruce Noel Maney, 93, a native of Banks County, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Mr. Maney was born on October 31, 1923, in Banks County, to son of the the late George Dewey and Mary Maxwell Maney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Education - Grayson Teacher Arrested For Sexual... (Dec '07) 9 hr Roy 28
gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08) Fri Elmer 81
A Day Without White Women Fri Ellen 3
Fresh Water Tank Jun 2 a_visitor 1
News New logo coming for the City of Cedartown May 31 F You 3
kroger on 78 closing down May '17 Dr Grumbles 3
News Harvard student submits rap album as his senior... May '17 Christian Taliban 3
See all Snellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snellville Forum Now

Snellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Snellville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,069 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC