Bruce Maney
Bruce Noel Maney, 93, a native of Banks County, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Mr. Maney was born on October 31, 1923, in Banks County, to son of the the late George Dewey and Mary Maxwell Maney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Education - Grayson Teacher Arrested For Sexual... (Dec '07)
|9 hr
|Roy
|28
|gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08)
|Fri
|Elmer
|81
|A Day Without White Women
|Fri
|Ellen
|3
|Fresh Water Tank
|Jun 2
|a_visitor
|1
|New logo coming for the City of Cedartown
|May 31
|F You
|3
|kroger on 78 closing down
|May '17
|Dr Grumbles
|3
|Harvard student submits rap album as his senior...
|May '17
|Christian Taliban
|3
Find what you want!
Search Snellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC