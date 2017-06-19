Aimee Copeland's message to WGTC grads: 'Be inspired' to succeed
Aimee Copeland, who inspired the nation with her fearlessness and determination to fight a flesh-eating bacteria, spoke to West Georgia Technical College graduates Thursday night about compassion, motivation and the desire for success. Copeland, a graduate of the University of West Georgia, gave the keynote address at the WGTC commencement at the school's Murphy Campus in Waco.
