Aimee Copeland's message to WGTC grads: 'Be inspired' to succeed

Aimee Copeland, who inspired the nation with her fearlessness and determination to fight a flesh-eating bacteria, spoke to West Georgia Technical College graduates Thursday night about compassion, motivation and the desire for success. Copeland, a graduate of the University of West Georgia, gave the keynote address at the WGTC commencement at the school's Murphy Campus in Waco.

