Trent North a finalist for Douglas County superintendent
Trent North, who is also a Carroll County commissioner, is among the finalists, along with Dr. Barry Williams of Bremen and Dr. Donna Ray Hill of Snellville. North, who resides in Carrollton, is a returning principal at Carrollton Middle School, a school he led between 2005-11.
