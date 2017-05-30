Trent North a finalist for Douglas Co...

Trent North a finalist for Douglas County superintendent

Monday May 22

Trent North, who is also a Carroll County commissioner, is among the finalists, along with Dr. Barry Williams of Bremen and Dr. Donna Ray Hill of Snellville. North, who resides in Carrollton, is a returning principal at Carrollton Middle School, a school he led between 2005-11.

