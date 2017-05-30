BOE names three finalists for school superintendent
The three candidates, all from Georgia, are Dr. Donna Ray Hill of Snellville; Trent North of Carrollton; and Dr. Barry Williams of Bremen. Hill, who resides in Snellville, is currently employed with BRP Associates, LLC as an educational consultant.
