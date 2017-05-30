BOE expected to name superintendent Tuesday
The Douglas County Board of Education has called a special meeting Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m. for the purpose of approving the new school superintendent and consideration of a student tribunal appeal. According to Tracy Rookard, Douglas County BOE chairman, the vote to decide the new school superintendent will happen on that date.
