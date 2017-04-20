Man convicted of 2014 Snellville motel killing
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08)
|6 hr
|Happy neighbor Lynn
|76
|kroger on 78 closing down
|Apr 11
|Ghetto Wealth
|2
|Shaking my head at lithonia residents
|Apr 11
|Ghetto Wealth
|3
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar '17
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|5
|Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11)
|Feb '17
|Lmao
|13
|Georgia official under fire for 'racist pig' Fa...
|Jan '17
|washingmachine
|18
Find what you want!
Search Snellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC