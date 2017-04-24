Hall commissioners about to OK Ledan-...

Hall commissioners about to OK Ledan-Sardis roundabout construction contract

Hall County officials are about to award a $379,916 contract for construction of a roundabout at Ledan and Sardis roads in northwest Hall County. The Hall County Board of Commissioners is poised to award a $379,916 contract for construction of a roundabout at Ledan and Sardis roads in northwest Hall County.

