Georgia fireman feels - blessed' to c...

Georgia fireman feels - blessed' to catch baby from burning building

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: WSOCTV

The first thing you notice about Robert Sutton, the 31-year-old DeKalb County firefighter of 10 years, is humility. But it's hard to know what to say now, after his work to save a baby from a burning Glenwood Road apartment made local news, then national, then international.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas Apr 26 ujks04 2
gwinnett county has a "quality of life" unit (Apr '08) Apr 25 Marti 77
kroger on 78 closing down Apr 11 Ghetto Wealth 2
Shaking my head at lithonia residents Apr 11 Ghetto Wealth 3
A Day Without White Women Mar '17 Dora The Explorer 1
News Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09) Mar '17 Tolerman 5
Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11) Feb '17 Lmao 13
See all Snellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snellville Forum Now

Snellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Snellville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,675,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC