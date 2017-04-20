2018 Recruiting Update

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee's DISH Orange and White Game may still be two weeks away, but the 2018 recruiting cycle is already well underway. The Under Armour All-America Camp was held last week in Atlanta and several UT targets were in attendance to compete against the rest of the nation's best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Top Talk.

