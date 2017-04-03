Terell Smith commits to Gophers, movi...

Terell Smith commits to Gophers, moving class into top 20 nationally

Friday Mar 10

The Gophers landed a verbal commitment Friday from Terell Smith, a three-star cornerback from Georgia who also had reported offers from Mississippi, Maryland, Missouri, Iowa State and West Virginia, among others. The 6-foot, 170-pound Smith is a junior at South Gwinett High School, in Snellville, Ga.

