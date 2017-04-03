Terell Smith commits to Gophers, moving class into top 20 nationally
The Gophers landed a verbal commitment Friday from Terell Smith, a three-star cornerback from Georgia who also had reported offers from Mississippi, Maryland, Missouri, Iowa State and West Virginia, among others. The 6-foot, 170-pound Smith is a junior at South Gwinett High School, in Snellville, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Snellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shaking my head at lithonia residents
|Mar 22
|Nandi
|1
|A Day Without White Women
|Mar 8
|Dora The Explorer
|1
|Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09)
|Mar 4
|Tolerman
|5
|Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11)
|Feb '17
|Lmao
|13
|Georgia official under fire for 'racist pig' Fa...
|Jan '17
|washingmachine
|18
|The wanna be!!!
|Jan '17
|Vic1
|3
|Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|sad
|6
Find what you want!
Search Snellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC