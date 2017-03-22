DA scrutinized for plea deal

DA scrutinized for plea deal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

After campaigning that he would be tough on domestic violence cases we asked new DA Mark Gonzales why Vasquez was given a deal and was he shown favoritism for being a professional athlete? Purple Heart recipients here in the Coastal Bend, were recognized for Tuesday evening for their service to the nation. The local chapter of the Military order of the purple heart hosted a ceremony aboard the U.S.S. Lexington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shaking my head at lithonia residents 31 min Nandi 1
A Day Without White Women Mar 8 Dora The Explorer 1
News Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09) Mar 4 Tolerman 5
Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11) Feb 26 Lmao 13
News Georgia official under fire for 'racist pig' Fa... Jan '17 washingmachine 18
The wanna be!!! Jan '17 Vic1 3
News Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10) Jan '17 sad 6
See all Snellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snellville Forum Now

Snellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Snellville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,956 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC