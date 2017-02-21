Bridge work underway at Hickory Level...

Bridge work underway at Hickory Level Creek bridge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MainStreetNews.com

Replacement of the 50-year-old bridge that carries State Route 98 over Hickory Level Creek started in late August of 2016 and drivers will see demolition activities begin this month. On Thursday, February 23, traffic will shift over to the temporary detour bridge while the demolition of the former SR 98 structure occurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09) Feb 6 Ga Missy 2
Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11) Feb 6 Ga Missy 12
News Georgia official under fire for 'racist pig' Fa... Jan '17 washingmachine 18
The wanna be!!! Jan '17 Vic1 3
News Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10) Jan '17 sad 6
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Jan '17 Marti 1
News Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte... Jan '17 Marti 1
See all Snellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snellville Forum Now

Snellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Snellville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC