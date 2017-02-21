Bridge work underway at Hickory Level Creek bridge
Replacement of the 50-year-old bridge that carries State Route 98 over Hickory Level Creek started in late August of 2016 and drivers will see demolition activities begin this month. On Thursday, February 23, traffic will shift over to the temporary detour bridge while the demolition of the former SR 98 structure occurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Add your comments below
Snellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09)
|Feb 6
|Ga Missy
|2
|Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Ga Missy
|12
|Georgia official under fire for 'racist pig' Fa...
|Jan '17
|washingmachine
|18
|The wanna be!!!
|Jan '17
|Vic1
|3
|Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|sad
|6
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|1
|Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte...
|Jan '17
|Marti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC