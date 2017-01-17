PixelFLEX Helps Bring The Message To ...

PixelFLEX Helps Bring The Message To Life At 12Stone Church

Cason Cleveland Productions chooses FLEXLite NXG 2.6mm LED video technology as the focal point for the new auditorium in Snellville, Georgia Originally founded in 1987, 12Stone Church has grown to include eight campuses throughout Georgia serving the communities in Gwinnett, Hall, and Barrow counties. In their most recent expansion, the congregation completed a full renovation of a large retail location in Snellville, GA, and in doing so they needed to create a full worship environment.

