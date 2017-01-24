Hanna Holley crowned Miss University of Georgia 2017

Hanna Holley was named Miss UGA 2017. Pictured from left are Kelly Donoghue , Karson Pennington , Nia Hampton , Alexa Gilomen , and Kaylee Ewing , and Brooke Carter Hanna Holley, a third-year public relations student from Dublin was crowned Miss University of Georgia 2017 at the annual scholarship pageant held last weekend in the UGA Fine Arts Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.