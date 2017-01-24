Hanna Holley crowned Miss University ...

Hanna Holley crowned Miss University of Georgia 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Hanna Holley was named Miss UGA 2017. Pictured from left are Kelly Donoghue , Karson Pennington , Nia Hampton , Alexa Gilomen , and Kaylee Ewing , and Brooke Carter Hanna Holley, a third-year public relations student from Dublin was crowned Miss University of Georgia 2017 at the annual scholarship pageant held last weekend in the UGA Fine Arts Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09) Feb 6 Ga Missy 2
Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11) Feb 6 Ga Missy 12
News Georgia official under fire for 'racist pig' Fa... Jan 22 washingmachine 18
The wanna be!!! Jan 20 Vic1 3
News Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10) Jan 20 sad 6
News Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine... Jan '17 Marti 1
News Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarte... Jan '17 Marti 1
See all Snellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snellville Forum Now

Snellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Snellville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC