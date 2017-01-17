Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarters Of Same-Store Sales ...
There are 1 comment on the Restaurant News Resource story from Tuesday, titled Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarters Of Same-Store Sales .... In it, Restaurant News Resource reports that:
Fazoli's today announced year-end achievements for 2016 with the signing of 11 franchise agreements to develop a total of 25 new restaurants nationwide. In addition, the brand marked a record breaking 15 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth and opened five restaurants, most recently in Washington, Missouri and Bonaire, Georgia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Restaurant News Resource.
|
#1 Wednesday
When are they coming back to Snelville we need them back
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Snellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia official under fire for 'racist pig' Fa...
|3 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|19
|Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Melba
|5
|Promoting Your Neighborhood And National Busine...
|Wed
|Marti
|1
|The wanna be!!!
|Wed
|Marti
|2
|Jobs?
|Wed
|Marti
|3
|Looking
|Wed
|Marti
|10
|Stone Mountain Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Snellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC