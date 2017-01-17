There are on the Restaurant News Resource story from Tuesday, titled Fazoli's Closes 2016 With 15 Consecutive Quarters Of Same-Store Sales .... In it, Restaurant News Resource reports that:

Fazoli's today announced year-end achievements for 2016 with the signing of 11 franchise agreements to develop a total of 25 new restaurants nationwide. In addition, the brand marked a record breaking 15 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth and opened five restaurants, most recently in Washington, Missouri and Bonaire, Georgia.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Restaurant News Resource.