Beavers Pick Up Commitment From 3-Star DB, Isaiah Dunn
Just over a week after receiving an offer from Oregon State , class of 2017 three-star defensive back Isaiah Dunn from California's Antioch High School has committed to Oregon State, via a post on his Twitter account. The 6-foot, 170-pounder chose the Beavers over offers from BYU, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State and Wyoming.
