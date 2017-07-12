Rep. Dawn White Seeking Senate Seat

Rep. Dawn White Seeking Senate Seat

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

State Representative Dawn White announced that she will be a candidate for the District 13 State Senate seat in the August 2018 Republican Primary. The District 13 seat covers the western half of Rutherford County, including portions of the City of Murfreesboro, the Town of Smyrna, the City of La Vergne, the City of Eagleville and the Rockvale, Blackman, Walter Hill, and Leanna communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Smyrna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lone wolf Tue Learn to read 3
Brittany E Travis Tue KTide 1
Shane or Cassie Perry (Jan '10) Mon Jess 22
Is Murfreesboro a good place to live? (Jul '07) Jul 9 in my opinion 75
News Bobby King elected to TML Board of Directors Jul 7 me 1
dwayne hicks (Aug '12) Jul 4 tomato girl 4
mayor mosley gets lavergne 80 million dollars i... (Apr '13) Jul 4 tomato girl 3
See all Smyrna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Smyrna Forum Now

Smyrna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Smyrna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Smyrna, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC