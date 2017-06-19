Tasty tidbits, talented folks at Tast...

Tasty tidbits, talented folks at Taste of Smyrna

Autumn Schulz, general manager of Rutherford County Smoothie Kings; Amanda McCord, assistant manager of Smyrna Smoothie King; Elena Baltazar, shift leader; and Sarah Torres, team member. DAN EPRIGHT The seventh annual Taste of Smyrna was two hours of hospitality, community and tasty tidbits from local eateries.

